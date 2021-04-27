UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of nLIGHT worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in nLIGHT by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in nLIGHT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in nLIGHT by 251.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in nLIGHT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $883,600 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

LASR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

LASR stock opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -44.79 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.69 and its 200-day moving average is $32.28. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $65.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.80 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

nLIGHT Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.