UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $1.04 Million in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of BioLife Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $2,684,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 519.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 116,108 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 82.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 9,372 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

In other BioLife Solutions news, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $532,096.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,548.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $114,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,608.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 291,944 shares of company stock valued at $10,985,555. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

BLFS stock opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.41, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.93.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

