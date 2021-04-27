UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $1.04 Million in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of Ocular Therapeutix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OCUL shares. HC Wainwright cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.29.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $7.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 780.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

