UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $1.06 Million in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEAM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 15,891 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 34,811 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BEAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $81.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.83. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $126.90.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.03). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529,075.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,762,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,236,713.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

