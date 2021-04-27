UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,924,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3,576.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 96,605 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castellan Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 436,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $65.24 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $35.93 and a 1 year high of $65.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.69.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.