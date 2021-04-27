UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes $1.07 Million Position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.05% of ModivCare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MODV. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,813,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,138,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,203,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,882,000. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

MODV opened at $142.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ModivCare Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $184.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.54). ModivCare had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. ModivCare’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ModivCare from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

