UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ADYEN. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adyen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €907.50 ($1,067.65).

