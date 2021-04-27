UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BPOSY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPOSY remained flat at $$10.00 on Tuesday. bpost SA/NV has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $11.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

