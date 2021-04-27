UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PHG has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:PHG traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $57.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,258,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,714. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $40.54 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.21 and a 200 day moving average of $54.46. The company has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

