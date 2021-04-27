UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
PHG has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.
Shares of NYSE:PHG traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $57.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,258,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,714. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $40.54 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.21 and a 200 day moving average of $54.46. The company has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.