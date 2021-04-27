UDR (NYSE:UDR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.420-0.440 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.UDR also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.730-1.820 EPS.
Shares of UDR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.80. 2,801,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,790. UDR has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $47.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 106.37, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77.
UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UDR will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of UDR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. UDR currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.58.
In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.
UDR Company Profile
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
Further Reading: Stock Symbol
Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.