UDR (NYSE:UDR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.730-1.820 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.UDR also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.420-0.440 EPS.

UDR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of UDR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.58.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,801,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 106.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average of $39.80. UDR has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $47.28.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million. UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.71%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.