UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

UGI stock opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. UGI has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $44.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UGI will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

In other news, Director Ted A. Dosch acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in UGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in UGI by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Motco boosted its holdings in UGI by 10,622.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

