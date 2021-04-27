Ultiledger (ULT) Price Tops $0.0212 on Exchanges

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 27th. Ultiledger has a total market capitalization of $50.09 million and $108,042.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultiledger coin can now be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ultiledger has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultiledger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00067093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00020601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00063771 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $431.29 or 0.00786483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00096389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4,379.39 or 0.07985998 BTC.

About Ultiledger

ULT is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,364,828,294 coins. Ultiledger’s official message board is medium.com/@ultiledger.io . The official website for Ultiledger is www.ultiledger.io . Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Buying and Selling Ultiledger

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultiledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultiledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultiledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.