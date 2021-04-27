Ultra Clean (UCTT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ: UCTT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/20/2021 – Ultra Clean had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $62.00 to $70.00.

4/19/2021 – Ultra Clean had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Ultra Clean had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $57.00 to $59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Ultra Clean had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

UCTT opened at $55.99 on Tuesday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Ultra Clean Holdings Inc alerts:

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $369.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $458,077.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,540.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 10,777 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.