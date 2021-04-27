Ultra Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.04 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $135.56 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000876 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,725.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $862.07 or 0.01575242 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.32 or 0.00493958 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00063434 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001623 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00014748 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,791,974 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

