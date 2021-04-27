UMA Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $45.88 Million (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. UMA has a market cap of $1.60 billion and approximately $45.88 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA coin can currently be bought for about $26.56 or 0.00048322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UMA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00066103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00020980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00065337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.15 or 0.00780862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00097986 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4,460.73 or 0.08116464 BTC.

About UMA

UMA (UMA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 102,089,750 coins and its circulating supply is 60,078,660 coins. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.