UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.32 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

UMBF stock traded up $1.69 on Tuesday, reaching $97.02. 385,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,974. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $99.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 585 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $53,299.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,567 shares in the company, valued at $18,091,439.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kevin M. Macke sold 883 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $63,240.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,608.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,176 shares of company stock worth $2,771,619 in the last ninety days. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

