UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) Shares Up 20%

UMeWorld Limited (OTCMKTS:UMEWF)’s stock price shot up 20% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 11,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 13,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13.

UMeWorld Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UMEWF)

UMeWorld Limited, a holding company, operates as an educational technology company with a focus on the K-12 education market in China. The company's K-12 flagship product is UMFun, a cloud-based assessment and learning analytics platform that analyzes and adapts to a student's performance and personalizes the delivery of proprietary educational items in accordance with the student's learning needs.

