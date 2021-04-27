Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on UMICY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Umicore alerts:

Shares of UMICY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.33. The company had a trading volume of 17,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,827. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59. Umicore has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.