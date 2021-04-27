Unicly Hashmasks Collection 24-Hour Volume Reaches $7,284.00 (UMASK)

Unicly Hashmasks Collection (CURRENCY:UMASK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Unicly Hashmasks Collection has a market cap of $6.66 million and approximately $7,284.00 worth of Unicly Hashmasks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly Hashmasks Collection coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0666 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unicly Hashmasks Collection has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00062365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.90 or 0.00277032 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $577.53 or 0.01046367 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00027048 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.90 or 0.00706414 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,162.53 or 0.99943229 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Unicly Hashmasks Collection Profile

Unicly Hashmasks Collection’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins.

Unicly Hashmasks Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Hashmasks Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly Hashmasks Collection should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unicly Hashmasks Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

