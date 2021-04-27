Unido EP Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $336,901.00 (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000676 BTC on exchanges. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $10.25 million and $336,901.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unido EP has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00063025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.27 or 0.00276949 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.66 or 0.01047030 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00026779 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $395.40 or 0.00719175 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,825.44 or 0.99718902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,322 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

