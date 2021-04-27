Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to announce $5.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.25 billion. Union Pacific reported sales of $4.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year sales of $21.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.57 billion to $21.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $22.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.41 billion to $23.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.57.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,403,262,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,977 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in Union Pacific by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $372,308,000 after purchasing an additional 622,137 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $116,502,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,103,003,000 after acquiring an additional 509,251 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP opened at $224.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $149.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific has a one year low of $147.05 and a one year high of $226.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

