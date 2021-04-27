Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Broadleaf Partners LLC

Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,656 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 1.6% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE UNP traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,680. The firm has a market cap of $150.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $147.05 and a 52 week high of $226.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.42.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.57.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.