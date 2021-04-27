Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 63.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 90,700 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 19.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE UNP traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $225.98. The company had a trading volume of 39,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,680. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.05 and a fifty-two week high of $226.96. The company has a market capitalization of $150.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.31 and its 200 day moving average is $207.42.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.57.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.