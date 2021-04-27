Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Reduced by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,999 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,619 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,622 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Bank OZK increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 11,689 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 63,463 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,988,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.57.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.28. The stock had a trading volume of 23,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,680. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $147.05 and a 12 month high of $226.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.42.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

