Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €24.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been given a €24.00 ($28.24) price target by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 20.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UN01. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group set a €29.60 ($34.82) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €27.65 ($32.52).

Get Uniper alerts:

UN01 traded down €0.15 ($0.18) on Tuesday, reaching €30.22 ($35.55). 225,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion and a PE ratio of 27.85. Uniper has a twelve month low of €23.16 ($27.25) and a twelve month high of €32.18 ($37.86). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €30.83 and its 200-day moving average price is €29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.