Unisocks (SOCKS) Trading 20.4% Lower This Week

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Unisocks has a market capitalization of $22.32 million and $57,399.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Unisocks has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unisocks coin can now be purchased for about $71,083.14 or 1.29227781 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unisocks alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00066240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00020247 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00065303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $436.69 or 0.00793890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00097301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,506.47 or 0.08192674 BTC.

Unisocks Profile

SOCKS is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Buying and Selling Unisocks

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unisocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unisocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.