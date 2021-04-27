Unistake (UNISTAKE) Price Reaches $0.0915

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Unistake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0915 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges. Unistake has a total market cap of $13.41 million and $339,548.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unistake has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00063025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.27 or 0.00276949 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $575.66 or 0.01047030 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00026779 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.40 or 0.00719175 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,825.44 or 0.99718902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Unistake

Unistake was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,579,979 coins. Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Buying and Selling Unistake

