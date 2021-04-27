United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

UCBI traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,344. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.23. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $36.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

In other news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $52,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $339,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,223,785.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,638 shares of company stock worth $583,516 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

