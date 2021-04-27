United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Boosted by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.3% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,739 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,197 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after acquiring an additional 755,716 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,659,000 after purchasing an additional 733,987 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $21.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.92. The company had a trading volume of 319,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.85 and a twelve month high of $181.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.19 and its 200-day moving average is $166.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.16.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

