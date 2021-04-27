Berenberg Bank Analysts Give United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) a $150.00 Price Target

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) has been assigned a $150.00 price objective by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.12.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS stock opened at $175.81 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $88.85 and a 12 month high of $181.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.54.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after buying an additional 2,260,739 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,061,000 after buying an additional 1,142,197 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after buying an additional 755,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after buying an additional 733,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.