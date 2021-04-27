United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $260.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $185.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UPS. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.16.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $18.32 on Tuesday, hitting $194.13. The company had a trading volume of 14,621,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,041. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.54. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $88.85 and a 1 year high of $197.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

