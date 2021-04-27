United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Releases Earnings Results

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05, RTT News reports. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $19.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.13. The company had a trading volume of 287,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,924. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $169.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $88.85 and a 52-week high of $181.19.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.18%.
In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
See Also: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.