United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Releases Earnings Results

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05, RTT News reports. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $19.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.13. The company had a trading volume of 287,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,924. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $169.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $88.85 and a 52-week high of $181.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.16.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

