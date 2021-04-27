Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $9.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Approximately 256,225 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 2,066,643 shares.The stock last traded at $11.10 and had previously closed at $11.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Uniti Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 95,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 17,551 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,028,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.23.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.64). As a group, equities analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

