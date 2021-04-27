Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.94. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 58,835 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative net margin of 23.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.56%. The business had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.91% of Universal Security Instruments worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices.

