Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.94. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 58,835 shares.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.42.
Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative net margin of 23.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.56%. The business had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter.
Universal Security Instruments Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)
Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices.
