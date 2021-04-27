UNUS SED LEO Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.27 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $2.35 billion and approximately $4.27 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for about $2.35 or 0.00004282 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $257.81 or 0.00469887 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000632 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000833 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

