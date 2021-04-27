Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UPST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.67.

Get Upstart alerts:

Shares of UPST stock opened at $111.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.23. Upstart has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $165.66.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.