Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.55% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Upstart from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.67.
Shares of Upstart stock opened at $111.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.23. Upstart has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $165.66.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the first quarter worth $154,000.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
