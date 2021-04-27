Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Upstart from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.67.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $111.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.23. Upstart has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $165.66.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.50 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the first quarter worth $154,000.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

