Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading Up 4.9%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) shares were up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $118.72 and last traded at $116.70. Approximately 48,767 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,303,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.24.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UPST shares. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities raised shares of Upstart from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.67.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.23.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.50 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,300,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $74,253,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth $20,922,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth about $11,206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,463,000.

Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

