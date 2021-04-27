Upwork (UPWK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Upwork to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Upwork has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.34 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Upwork to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Upwork alerts:

UPWK stock opened at $49.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.28 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Upwork has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.29.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,495.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $66,022.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,787,612.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,604 shares of company stock valued at $13,253,281. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPWK. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.78.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.