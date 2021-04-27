USA Compression Partners (USAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $158.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.40 million. USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 86.71%. On average, analysts expect USA Compression Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

USA Compression Partners stock opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.25. USA Compression Partners has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $16.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,000.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on USAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded USA Compression Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

