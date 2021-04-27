USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.150-6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.

Shares of USNA stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.25. 97,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,953. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $68.30 and a 12 month high of $102.96.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.48. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. USANA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

USNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, COO Walter Noot sold 1,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $182,748.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,004.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $361,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,340 shares of company stock worth $4,256,473. Insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

