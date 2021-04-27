USD Coin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.04 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. One USD Coin coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the US dollar. USD Coin has a market cap of $11.24 billion and $2.04 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,641.65 or 0.04808328 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00062915 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin is a coin. It was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 11,506,590,889 coins and its circulating supply is 11,243,286,480 coins. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

USD Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

