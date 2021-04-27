USDJ (USDJ) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $16.21 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. In the last week, USDJ has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. USDJ has a market capitalization of $15.45 million and $16.21 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDJ coin can now be bought for $1.04 or 0.00001896 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00061560 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.42 or 0.00277814 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.40 or 0.01054206 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00027043 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.00 or 0.00716298 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,887.08 or 1.00039176 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

