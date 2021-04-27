Utrust Price Reaches $0.51 (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 27th. Utrust has a market cap of $229.45 million and approximately $16.97 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00000929 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00066510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00020448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00063714 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.86 or 0.00795899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00096400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,450.81 or 0.08108790 BTC.

Utrust Coin Profile

Utrust is a coin. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Buying and Selling Utrust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

