Uwharrie Capital (OTCMKTS:UWHR) Trading Up 10.3%

Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:UWHR)’s share price was up 10.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.94 and last traded at $7.94. Approximately 310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.81.

About Uwharrie Capital (OTCMKTS:UWHR)

Uwharrie Capital Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm is community-oriented, emphasizing the well-being of the people in its region above financial gain in directing its corporate decisions. It operates through the following subsidiaries: Bank of Stanly, The Strategic Alliance Corp., BOS Agency, Inc, Gateway Mortgage, Inc, Anson Bank & Trust Co, Cabarrus Bank & Trust Co, Strategic Investment Advisors, Inc, and Uwharrie Mortgage, Inc The company was founded on February 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Albemarle, NC.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Uwharrie Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uwharrie Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.