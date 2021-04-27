V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Position Decreased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 18.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 156,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 24,661 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in V.F. by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 8,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,594,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get V.F. alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. OTR Global raised shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $87.80 on Tuesday. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.31. The company has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -675.38, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.13%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.