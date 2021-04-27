Vai Achieves Market Cap of $186.66 Million (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 27th. During the last seven days, Vai has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Vai coin can now be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00001723 BTC on popular exchanges. Vai has a market capitalization of $186.66 million and $1.92 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00062365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.90 or 0.00277032 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $577.53 or 0.01046367 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00027048 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.90 or 0.00706414 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,162.53 or 0.99943229 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 196,232,310 coins. Vai’s official website is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

