Vai (VAI) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.47 Million

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One Vai coin can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00001745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a market cap of $191.12 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 198,660,510 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

