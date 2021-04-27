Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises 2.5% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $383,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 66.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.56.

VLO stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.22. The stock had a trading volume of 75,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2,380.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.49. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

